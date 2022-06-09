These First Photos of Harry Styles in My Policeman Are Golden

Watch : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

Harry Styles sure knows a thing or two about cinema.



And we say that because on June 9, Amazon Prime released the first photos for his upcoming movie, My Policeman—and fans are already ready to stream it a million times over.



The film, set for a limited release in October and Prime Video debut in November, stars Harry as a cop who marries a teacher (Emma Corrin) while secretly in a relationship with a museum curator (David Dawson). Set in the 1950s, it is based on a novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.



The latest set of photos weren't the first peek at the stars in their full element while filming. In May 2021, the movie also made a splash when Emma and Harry were seen sharing a passionate kiss on set.

This is just Harry's latest steamy role as he is also starring in the upcoming psychological drama (directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde), Don't Worry Darling. In that film (also set in the 1950s), Harry and Florence Pugh star as a couple living in an experimental company town.