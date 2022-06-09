Timothee Chalamet Teams Up With Kid Cudi For Out of This World TV series Entergalactic

Timothée Chalamet is getting animated.
The Dune star is lending his voice to Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's animated Netflix series Entergalactic, described by the streamer as "an explosion of art, music and fashion." Timothée will play weed dealer-turned-crypto bro Jimmy, "an oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist," who's "never without a blunt and a book," according to Netflix.
At the center of Entergalactic is Jabari (Mescudi), Jimmy's best friend and former client. Per Netflix, the series follows the "effortlessly cool" Jabari, who finds himself with the perfect apartment and a great career for the first time in his life. The only thing that's missing is someone to love.
This is where Jessica Williams' Meadow comes in. She's Jabari's new neighbor and, according to Netflix, she's "not only the coolest girl at the party, she's the realest."
Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin round out the cast.
There's no release date just yet, but it will be worth the wait, with Kid Cudi releasing an accompanying album of the same name. According to Variety, the rapper originally planned to drop the album in 2016, but it was delayed so he could focus on Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020.
The first teaser for Entergalactic was released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, which highlights all the biggest news about the streamer's shows and films. June 8 was Animation Day and featured new trailers for shows like Entergalactic and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
Next on the agenda is Stranger Things day. There's a planned discussion on season four, volume one, followed by a round of Dungeon and Dragons, played by the cast.