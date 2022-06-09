Timothee Chalamet Teams Up With Kid Cudi For Out of This World TV series Entergalactic

Watch : Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life"

Timothée Chalamet is getting animated.

The Dune star is lending his voice to Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's animated Netflix series Entergalactic, described by the streamer as "an explosion of art, music and fashion." Timothée will play weed dealer-turned-crypto bro Jimmy, "an oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist," who's "never without a blunt and a book," according to Netflix.

At the center of Entergalactic is Jabari (Mescudi), Jimmy's best friend and former client. Per Netflix, the series follows the "effortlessly cool" Jabari, who finds himself with the perfect apartment and a great career for the first time in his life. The only thing that's missing is someone to love.

This is where Jessica Williams' Meadow comes in. She's Jabari's new neighbor and, according to Netflix, she's "not only the coolest girl at the party, she's the realest."

Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin round out the cast.