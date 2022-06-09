Harrison Wagner’s “Broken Hearted” Girlfriend Shares Sweet Tribute After His Death

Harrison Wagner's girlfriend Sophia Bui is reflecting on her memories with the late star.
Harrison, the son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 6. He was 27 years old.
Days after the devastating news, in addition to his family and friends, Sophia is also opening up about the tragic circumstance, noting that the pair were "on and off" for years, but nonetheless "loved each other."
"Here's a love letter to babe," she captioned a June 8 Instagram photo of them together. "I'm so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health."
She continued, "Sorry, I missed [your] calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in [your] polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry."
"I was never alone in this world with you," she added. "You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be [your] babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life."
Sophia's heartfelt tribute came just hours after Harrison' older brother, Peter Wagner, 31, also shared a few photos commemorating his brother's memory. Alongside a few throwback photos of the two siblings over years, Peter captioned his June 8 Instagram post, "Always with you."
Harrison was the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, who co-starred on General Hospital during the late '80s and '90s. Jack and Kristina tied the knot in 1993 and finalized their divorce in 2006.
A cause of death has not been determined and is deferred pending additional investigation.