Inside Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Poolside Baby Shower

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child together with a weekend baby shower. Step inside their party attended by Megan Fox’s kids and celeb guests.

Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

It's almost time for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green to pop some bottles—baby bottles, that is.

The couple's family and friends gathered to celebrate them as they anticipate the arrival of their first child together with a baby shower held at the Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, Calif. on June 4, per People.

For the special day, the Dancing with the Stars alum sported a white maxi dress paired with sandals and a striped robe. Meanwhile, Brian wore a black t-shirt paired with grey pants and white sneakers, as seen in photos taken by McCall and Nikki Ryan.

The celebration included a brunch that featured a flower-adorned grass wall, a table of drinks and treats, larger-than-life baby blocks and a photo of Brian and Sharna from a steamy maternity shoot.

Sharna and her guests—including Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater—also headed out for a poolside gathering complete with a bounce house, waterslide and plenty of pool floats.

During the splashing celebration, Brian's oldest son, Kassius Green, 20,—who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil—posed with his hand on Sharna's tummy. In another touching moment, Sharna, Brian and his kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8 and Noah Shannon, 9,—who he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox—sat down to enjoy some of the celebratory cake.

Scroll on to see all the picture-perfect moments from Sharna and Brian's baby shower.

@nikkiryanphotography
Blended Family

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrated her baby shower with a pool day. Family and friends joined in, including the three kids Brian shares with ex Megan FoxJourney, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9.

@nikkiryanphotography
One Love

Sharna and Brian were all smiles while surrounded by loved ones at their poolside celebration.

@nikkiryanphotography
Crew's All Here

Her Dancing with the Stars family were on hand to toast to her firstborn baby, with guests including Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater.

@nikkiryanphotography
All Hands on Deck

Sharna's closest gal pals posed for photos at the shower. 

@nikkiryanphotography
The Lovebirds

"Bri has been so amazing with me. He will listen to me vent and cry," Sharna told People. "He's been a huge wonderful support for me and he's kept me calm and focused and feeling good this whole time."

@nikkiryanphotography
Over the Moon

The couple cut into a cake at their baby shower. 

@nikkiryanphotography
Hugs All Around

Brian smiles with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.

@nikkiryanphotography
Mom-to-Be

"I can't wait to smell him and feel his skin for the first time and see Bri hold him the first time," Sharna shared with People. "All of these firsts that I've never experienced. My heart genuinely can't wait to meet him."

@nikkiryanphotography
Green's Group

Brian celebrates his fifth baby on the way with some friends, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

