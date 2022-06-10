Inside Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Poolside Baby Shower

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

It's almost time for Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green to pop some bottles—baby bottles, that is.

The couple's family and friends gathered to celebrate them as they anticipate the arrival of their first child together with a baby shower held at the Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, Calif. on June 4, per People.

For the special day, the Dancing with the Stars alum sported a white maxi dress paired with sandals and a striped robe. Meanwhile, Brian wore a black t-shirt paired with grey pants and white sneakers, as seen in photos taken by McCall and Nikki Ryan.

The celebration included a brunch that featured a flower-adorned grass wall, a table of drinks and treats, larger-than-life baby blocks and a photo of Brian and Sharna from a steamy maternity shoot.

Sharna and her guests—including Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Emma Slater—also headed out for a poolside gathering complete with a bounce house, waterslide and plenty of pool floats.