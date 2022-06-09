Zendaya Is a Geometric Goddess at 2022 TIME 100 Gala: See All the Stars

Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Amanda Seyfried and more stars celebrated at the TIME 100 Gala in New York. See the star-studded arrivals here.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jun 09, 2022 12:23 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetGalleriesCelebritiesZendaya
Watch: Zendaya Celebrates BF Tom Holland's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

It's time to celebrate these icons! 

Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong and Amanda Seyfried were just some of the stars who came out to celebrate the annual TIME 100 Gala in New York on June 8. 

The actors posed for photos on the red carpet at Lincoln Center, smiling for the cameras while being recognized as some of the most influential people of 2022.

In the TIME 100 list, Martin Scorsese called Andrew "a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation," while Zendaya was praised as "an autonomous creative force herself" and "a cultural icon in the making" by her Dune director, Denis Villeneuve.

Another person who made the coveted list? Pete Davidson, who Jack Harlow praised in a profile in the magazine. "Pete's appeal to the world has everything to do with his authenticity," the musician said. "He doesn't try to hide the person that he is."

photos
Best Met Gala Accessories of All Time

Keep reading to see the TIME 100 honorees and more guests hit the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Zendaya
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Andrew Garfield
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Simu Liu
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Dwyane Wade
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Questlove
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Taika Waititi
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Amanda Seyfried
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Miranda Lambert
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME
Quinta Brunson

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

2

Lori Harvey’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

3

Peter Wagner Speaks Out on Brother Harrison’s Death

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie's Conviction

2

Lori Harvey’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

3

Peter Wagner Speaks Out on Brother Harrison’s Death

4

Nick Cannon Says He's Having More Kids Amid Abby De La Rosa Pregnancy

5

Penn Badgley Teases You Season 4's Genre Shift