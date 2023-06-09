Shop the Best Father's Day Gift Ideas From Amazon— Without Paying Extra for Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Father's Day is right around the corner, and the big day will be here before you know it. Gift shopping can get tricky sometimes, especially if you're waiting to find the perfect present for dad.
Luckily, Amazon has all the best 2023 Father's Day gift ideas that will simplify your hunt for the perfect gift for dad. Amazon's most-loved gifts is full of great ideas for Father's Day. The page includes all the top-selling, highly-reviewed, affordable products that the dads in your life will love to have.
Here are some of the most popular gifts for Father's Day that you can get from Amazon in time for dad to unwrap on the big day. No extra shipping costs necessary!
Amazon's Most Popular Father's Day Gifts:
Brady Men's Cotton Fleece R+d Hoodie
Is dad a fan of Tom Brady? If so, he'll love this Brady cotton fleece hoodie. It's soft, comfortable and one reviewer even says it's "the best hoodie ever made."
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug
Gift dad this Hydro Flask mug for Father's Day. The vacuum-insulated, BPA-free and non-toxic reusable mug will keep his hot drinks warm and cold drinks cool.
Carhartt Insulated 12 Can Two Compartment Lunch Cooler
Gift dad this Carhartt lunch cooler to keep his favorite snacks, meals and drinks organized while he's at work. It's spacious, functional and has over 39,000 positive reviews.
ZIUMIER Gaming Headset PS4 Headset
Is dad a gamer? Gift his gaming headset an upgrade with this one from Amazon that is noise-cancelling and lightweight. It has over 10,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
Your dad may not remember to buy lip balm, but he will definitely use this if you get it for him. This $10 product is such a classic, with a devoted following and many scents to choose from. This product has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gubarun Mens Sport Flip Flops
Your feet will thank you for these comfortable and supportive sandals. They have a cushioned sole and rugged foot bed that can handle traction and long walks. These come in a ton of colors and they have 32,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LC-dolida Sleep Headphones- Bluetooth Sleep Mask
These sleep headphones are the ultimate indulgence. They have Bluetooth headphones, they come in a variety of colors, and they block out the light without putting pressure on your eyes. This product has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wood Docking Station
Anyone who needs help with organization would appreciate this docking station. It has a spot for all of your essentials: glasses, keys, phone, and earbuds.
I'd Rather Be - Funny Socks
These socks are just as comfortable as they are hilarious. This pair has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Luxurious Mens Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
A robe this plush is an absolute must-have. This comes in 15 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X. If you have this robe, you'll wear it all the time. It has 42,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
RockDove Men's Sherpa Lined Memory Foam Clog Slipper
Wear these cozy slippers around the house. They're insanely comfortable with a super sturdy sole, which means you can walk outside without putting on another pair of shoes. Plus, these are machine washable, which is so clutch. These have 25,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travando Mens Slim Wallet With Money Clip
All wallets are the same, right? Nope. This slim wallet has 110,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Plus, it even comes with a gift box, which makes giving presents even easier. The wallet has 11 card pockets and an outside notch that allows you to push out the cards easily. It has a MHz band that protects against data theft by RFID scanners. It also has a money clip for cash. It's available in 14 colors, too.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Bring the golf course to you with this at-home set. It's so fun and it folds up easily, which is ideal for storage. This set has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beard Kit Gifts Set with Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Beard Brush, Beard Comb, Scissors
If you're shopping for someone who loves his beard, this grooming kit will definitely get some good use. It includes a beard oil, beard balm, brush, comb, and scissors. It has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ConairMAN Battery-Powered Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer
Is a nose hair trimmer a fun gift? No, not really, but it's one of those essentials someone might not buy for himself, but needs in his bathroom. It has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Newhey Oversized Travel Duffel Bag Waterproof
This oversized duffel bag is high-quality, so you can pack all of your essentials. It's great for a business trip or a weekend away. You can get this bag in 9 colorways. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Durable Stainless Steel Beer Bottle and Can Cooler
No one likes a warm beer. This keeps your drink cold and you convert it to fit a can. It's available in so many colors too. This bottle cooler has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Whiskey Glass Set- Includes Crystal Whisky Rocks Glasses, Chilling Stones, Slate Coasters
All you need is your dad's favorite whiskey to complete this set, which comes with glasses, stones, and coasters in a stunning wooden case. The set has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fruit of the Loom Men's Jersey Knit Sleep Pant
There is no limit to the amount of comfortable clothes you should have in your closet? These are such a classic and true essential that you'll probably end up "borrowing" from dad. Get yourself some, too. These pants range in size from small to 6X and have 42,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
This hammock is easy to set up. It's lightweight for travel, but it holds up to 400 pounds. This is great for a camping trip or you can keep it set up in your backyard. This comes in 15 colors, 2 sizes, and it has 47,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Doss SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Speaker
A good Bluetooth speaker is usually pretty expensive. This is an unbelievable price, especially for a product that's this high-quality. This one has amazing, crisp sound. It's water-resistant, has 20 hours of playtime and it comes in so many colors. This speaker has 77,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Golden Hour Sleek Minimalist Quartz Analog Mesh Stainless Steel Waterproof Chronograph Watches
Keep it simple and sleek with one of these minimalist watches, which comes in 17 colors and has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hygge Games ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Green
This is a fun game about facts that you "should have known." Instead of getting points for answering questions correctly, you lose points for each one you get wrong. There are more than 400 questions in here that will have you saying "Ah! I should have known that! This game has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
This phone stand is great for anyone who FaceTimes a lot, watches videos often, or you can use it to prop up recipes while you cook. This stand comes in nine colors and it has 36,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-Theft Bag with USB Charging Port and Lock
A reliable backpack is a must for a commute to work or for someone who travels a lot. This backpack will fit a laptop, it's water-resistant, it has a USB charging port, and it has anti-theft measures. Amazon carries this backpack in nine colors with four sizes to choose from. This backpack has 43,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand
This set is compact with all the key products for creating and mixing drinks. Anyone who loves to host will enjoy this set. This set has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
—Originally published Jun. 9, 2022 at 4 AM PT.