Pregnant Lauren Bushnell Lane Says She’s Staying "Optimistic" After New Medical Diagnosis

Keeping a positive mindset, that's what mamas are for.

In a June 7 Instagram Story, Lauren Bushnell Lane gave fans an update on her pregnancy as she gears up to welcome baby No. 2 with husband Chris Lane, per People.

"The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around," she said. "I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit. Thankfully now I am feeling so much better."

Lauren shared that she was recently diagnosed with marginal cord insertion, noting, "I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic."

Lauren explained that marginal cord insertion is when the "umbilical cord attaches to the edge of the placenta versus the middle."

She continued, "So the concern is that when [the umbilical cord] attaches to the edge, especially later in pregnancy, it can sometimes cause the baby to not get all the nutrients it needs, so it just needs extra monitoring."