Meta Sued By Family Claiming Instagram Caused Daughter's Eating Disorder and Self-Harm

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

A California family is suing Meta after claiming Instagram led their daughter to suicidal ideation, self-harm, an eating disorder and more.

Kathleen and Jeffrey Spence as well as their daughter Alexis Spence, now 19, filed a personal injury and loss of consortium lawsuit against the platform on June 6.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the Spence family claim that Alexis was easily able to open an Instagram account at 11 years old—a violation of the app's minimum age requirement of 13—without her parents' consent which contributed to her declining mental health as a teen.

The family has requested a trial by jury and is seeking monetary damages for past and future physical as well as mental pain and suffering plus punitive damages.

E! News has reached out to Meta, Instagram's parent company, for comment and has not heard back. A spokesperson declined to comment to NBC News due to it being "active litigation."

In court documents, the family cites The Facebook Papers—internal company documents that were leaked last October—which reveal the tech company knew that Instagram was causing body image and mental health issues, particularly in the case of teenage girls.