Mama June Causes Pumpkin and Josh Marital Strife in This Road to Redemption Sneak Peek

Watch : Mama June & Trainer on Her Diet and Fitness Routine

Mama June's new relationship is messing with her daughter's marriage.

June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and her husband Josh Efird discuss June's latest shenanigans and how it's negatively impacting their relationship in this exclusive clip from the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

"Did you see that s--t about Mama?" Pumpkin asks Josh. The "s--t" Pumpkin is referring to is the news that June is dating a mysterious 24-year-old.

Not only that, Pumpkin speculates that June stranded her own daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, to rush home to her new boy toy.

"Now she's living over there with some 24-year-old guy," Pumpkin says. "Damn, you can't just sit f--kin' down for a minute?"

Josh feigns shock as his wife complains about her mother, which probably isn't the best approach. "I'm shocked," Josh jests. "I mean, never seen it coming. Did you?"

Pumpkin isn't in a joking mood, responding "What a smart ass, shut up."