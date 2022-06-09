RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Shuts Down "Ridiculous" Sex Trafficking and Madam Rumors

Setting the record straight.
Diana Jenkins may be new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she's been a part of the Hollywood scene for years—something that, as she revealed on the June 8 episode of the Bravo series, hasn't always been easy.
According to the newcomer, her life in the limelight took a turn for the worse in 2009. That year, Diana released Room 23, a photography-centric coffee table book featuring several provocative and intimate images of stars like Lindsay Lohan, Ashanti, and even RHOBH's very own Lisa Rinna. The problem, Diana explained, was that nefarious allegations began circulating about her and the book's intention.
"All these rumors started," Diana said in an RHOBH confessional. "It was like an offense of my character."
The show then projected a screengrab of a 2012 Jezebel article that picked up a gossip blog blind item speculating that Diana was running a "secret call girl ring," the story read. There were also mentions of Room 23 being, according to the Jezebel piece, "a catalogue of clients and call girls."
"It's very, very dangerous." Diana said of the accusations. "All you need to do is leak a bunch of fake rumors and you can actually destroy somebody's life."
While the Neuro Brands CEO contained to ruminate on the "painful time," an RHOBH producer cheekily asked, "So you're not an international sex trafficker and madam of high-class prostitutes?"
As Diana responded with a laugh, "It's honestly so ridiculous that I can't even believe, actually, that it caught on."
But eventually, "truth prevailed," she added. It's just difficult to discuss, which is why she says she shut the conversation down on the latest RHOBH episode when Lisa brought it up.
