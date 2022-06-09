RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Shuts Down "Ridiculous" Sex Trafficking and Madam Rumors

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Return for More RHOBH?!

Setting the record straight.

Diana Jenkins may be new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she's been a part of the Hollywood scene for years—something that, as she revealed on the June 8 episode of the Bravo series, hasn't always been easy.

According to the newcomer, her life in the limelight took a turn for the worse in 2009. That year, Diana released Room 23, a photography-centric coffee table book featuring several provocative and intimate images of stars like Lindsay Lohan, Ashanti, and even RHOBH's very own Lisa Rinna. The problem, Diana explained, was that nefarious allegations began circulating about her and the book's intention.

"All these rumors started," Diana said in an RHOBH confessional. "It was like an offense of my character."

The show then projected a screengrab of a 2012 Jezebel article that picked up a gossip blog blind item speculating that Diana was running a "secret call girl ring," the story read. There were also mentions of Room 23 being, according to the Jezebel piece, "a catalogue of clients and call girls."