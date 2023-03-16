Sleep Your Way to Perfect Skin With Skincare Products That Work Overnight

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We call it beauty sleep for a reason!
Yes, sleep is one of the most important things we can do to keep our bodies and skin healthy, but we like to make the absolute most of our shut-eye with skincare products that make our skin feel better when we wake up. While you rest, your moisturizers, serums, acne dots and more should be working overtime for you.
Sleep is the perfect time to clear up blemishes, soothe and calm redness, hydrate dry skin and more. If you don't know where to start your hunt for products that work overnight, don't worry. We've rounded up top-rated products to add to your nightly skincare routine so you can wake up looking like your most refreshed self. Scroll below for the best skincare products to use to sleep your way to better skin.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics - Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin, Vegan-friendly and Not Tested on Animals (36 Count)
These pimple patches have over 118K 5-star reviews on Amazon. The medical-grade hydrocolloid in the patches extracts build-up in your pores. The brand says you'll see results in 6-8 hours, so they're perfect to wear during your next beauty sleep.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: Nourish & Hydrate with Vitamin C, Antioxidants, 0.7 oz.
You've probably seen this lip mask all over your FYP if you're on TikTok. Laneige says this product will soothe and moisturize your lips while you sleep, but it smells so yummy, you'll want to wear it all day long. It also comes in four other scents.
Evidence Skincare (ESK) Ageless: Microneedles Patch
This microneedles patch was designed for the under eye area or anywhere else you experience fine lines and wrinkles. Each patch contains thousands of hyaluronic acid microneedles embedded with Retinal, Niacinamide and more. These ingredients work in your sleep to promote collagen growth and improve skin cell turnover.
Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack - 32ct
Sleep your blemishes away with these pimple patches. The stars are so cute, you'll want to keep them on all morning.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Here's a hydrating mask you won't have to wash off, so you can put it on right before you go to sleep. Niacinamide, Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid in this mask work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores, hydrate, brighten and plump the skin. You'll wake up with baby-soft skin.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, Dry Skin Body Moisturizer, 14 Oz Jar
Another skincare trend that's loved by TikTok is slugging which involves covering your face in Aquaphor as the last step in your routine before you go to sleep to seal in your skin's moisture and skincare products. If you think Aquaphor will be too heavy for your skin, Aquaphor also works as a great overnight eye and lip cream.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl oz
This Mario Badescu drying lotion works over night to clear out pores and get rid of breakouts. The brand says that the salicyclic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide in this product work together to absorb excess oil and unclog pores.
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel with Maximum Strength 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Medication, Pimple Cream for Acne Prone Skin Care, 1 oz
This spot treatment gel has over 22K 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's only $9.
Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
This serum has over 104K "loves" on Sephora. Japanese Indigo Extract soothes redness and dry patches while Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides hydrate and Mondo Grass Root balances skin's microbiome to make it more radiant.
Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots. 6-hours Fast Acting Anti-Acne Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches with Salicylic Acid to Clear Blemishes Overnight (20 dots)
Say peace out to any break outs while you sleep, and wake up with clearer skin with these acne healing dots.
