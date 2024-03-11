Sleep Your Way to Perfect Skin With Skincare Products That Work Overnight

Get your beauty sleep right with these hydrating and nourishing products that work their magic while you rest.

By Carly Shihadeh, Ella Chakarian, Megan Gray Mar 11, 2024 10:00 AMTags
shop_skincare while you sleep_heroPhoto Courtesy of Getty Images - Aja Koska

We call it beauty sleep for a reason! 

Yes, sleep is one of the most important things we can do to keep our bodies and skin healthy, but we like to make the absolute most of our shut-eye with skincare products that make our skin feel better when we wake up. While you rest, your moisturizers, serums, acne dots and more should be working overtime for you.

Sleep is the perfect time to clear up blemishes, soothe and calm rednesshydrate dry skin and more. If you don't know where to start your hunt for products that work overnight, don't worry. We've rounded up top-rated products to add to your nightly skincare routine so you can wake up looking like your most refreshed self. Scroll below for the best skincare products to use to sleep your way to better skin.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

At 66% off, this Estee Lauder night repair complex is an immediate add-to-cart situation. It can fight multiple signs of aging, and give you smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin overnight. Just apply before your moisturizer in the AM and PM.

$105
$35.64
Amazon

Weleda Face Care Plumping Night Cream

Give your skin some elasticity and extra firmness while you sleep with Weleda's Plumping Night Cream. Packed with nourishing ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, shea butter, maca root peptides, and olive leaf extract, you can wake up with plumper skin and a more radiant complexion.

$26.71
Amazon

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36 Count

These pimple patches have over 104,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. The medical-grade hydrocolloid in the patches extracts build-up in your pores. The brand says you'll see results in 6-8 hours, so they're perfect to wear during your next beauty sleep.

$10.77
Amazon

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

You've probably seen this lip mask all over your FYP if you're on TikTok. Laneige says this product will soothe and moisturize your lips while you sleep, but it smells so yummy, you'll want to wear it all day long. It also comes in four other scents.

$24
Amazon

Evidence Skincare (ESK) Ageless: Microneedles Patch, 4-Pack

This microneedles patch was designed for the under eye area or anywhere else you experience fine lines and wrinkles. Each patch contains thousands of hyaluronic acid microneedles embedded with Retinal, Niacinamide and more. These ingredients work in your sleep to promote collagen growth and improve skin cell turnover.

$128
Evidence Skincare

Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack, 32 Count

Sleep your blemishes away with these pimple patches. The stars are so cute, you'll want to keep them on all morning. 

$14.99
Target

ALPHASCIENCE Alpha Night Peel Face Serum

I've been using this face serum nightly and have noticed that my skin looks fresher and smoother in the morning.. Just apply in the PM and let the powerful antioxidants and botanical extracts do their thing.

$108
Amazon
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

Here's a hydrating mask you won't have to wash off, so you can put it on right before you go to sleep. Niacinamide, Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid in this mask work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores, hydrate, brighten and plump the skin. You'll wake up with baby-soft skin. 

$49
Sephora

Leaf People stem cell & blue lotus luminosity face cream

Featuring a mix of apple stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and marine algae, this face cream boosts your skin's radiance and keeps it hydrated all night long. It's perfect for combatting wrinkles, dark spots, and scars, and while it's designed for those over 40 years old, the cream is great for all types of skin.

$45
Leaf People

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant

Another skincare trend that's loved by TikTok is slugging which involves covering your face in Aquaphor as the last step in your routine before you go to sleep to seal in your skin's moisture and skincare products. If you think Aquaphor will be too heavy for your skin, Aquaphor also works as a great overnight eye and lip cream.

$19.99
$18.37
Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

This Mario Badescu drying lotion works over night to clear out pores and get rid of breakouts. The brand says that the salicyclic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide in this product work together to absorb excess oil and unclog pores.

$17
Amazon

Fresh 'Black Tea' Age-delay Eye Concentrate

Looking to target the area around your eyes while you sleep? This concentrate is just what you need. It's designed to diminish signs of aging around the eyes and target fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, plus it's lightweight and soothing.

$49.50
$46.50
Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel

This spot treatment gel has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's only $9.

$13.39
$9.99
Amazon

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment

This serum has over 133,000 "loves" on Sephora. Japanese Indigo Extract soothes redness and dry patches while Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides hydrate and Mondo Grass Root balances skin's microbiome to make it more radiant. 

$92
Sephora

Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots, 20 dots

Say peace out to any break outs while you sleep, and wake up with clearer skin with these acne healing dots.

$18.05
Amazon

Looking for more skincare while you sleep? Then check out these overnight masks for hours of hydration.

—Originally published June 8, 2022, at 5:02 p.m. PT