And Just Like That… Season 2: What’s Next for Carrie and Samantha

This news is better than a cheeseburger, large fry and a cosmopolitan!

Season two of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That... is underway, but before it hits our small screens (and the streets of New York for production) series creator Michael Patrick King revealed where estranged best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones stand.

In season one, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who now lives in London, shared text exchanges with one other. So will the pair still be texting? According to King, "Yes!"

While Cattrall did not reprise her role as the witty and promiscuous public relations professional, the writers were able to keep her character in the show throughout the aforementioned messages.

During the finale of season one, while spreading Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) ashes abroad, Carrie texts Samantha, "I'm in Paris. Want to meet for a cocktail?" In which Samantha responds, "How's tomorrow night?"