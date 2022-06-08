Jesse Williams Reveals How "Unfortunate" Nude Video Leak Has Impacted Ticket Sales for Broadway Play

Watch : Jesse Williams REUNITES With Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew!

Jesse Williams is pulling back the curtain.

The actor shared how he feels taking the stage after a video of his full-frontal performance in the Broadway production Take Me Out got leaked on social media—and how the viral clip has impacted audience turnout.

"It has not affected the performance," Jesse said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on June 6. "But it certainly improved ticket sales."

The Grey's Anatomy star noted that he is still "processing" how to feel about the nude leak, which was taken by an audience member despite the theater's no phone policy.

"There were things that came out that, and if you can be lighthearted about it, you can laugh it off," he said. "But then also you think about what actually happened, and what it took: You walked in and agreed to put your phones away, and you agreed that you would not film what we were doing—it's a private, sacred space where we're doing something—and you violated that, and you didn't just violate it, you violated it and then said, ‘F--k it, let me put it on the Internet for the world,' so that's not good."