See Trevante Rhodes' Incredible Transformation Into Mike Tyson for New Hulu Series

Watch : Is Brad Pitt Afraid of Mike Tyson?

This transformation is a knockout.

Trevante Rhodes shows off his heavyweight portrayal of Mike Tyson in the June 8 teaser for the Hulu series Mike, premiering August 25.

The footage depicts Tyson in different stages of his life, culminating with the "Iron" Mike persona that became just as notorious outside the boxing ring. Rhodes flaunts Tyson's incredible physique, infamous face tattoo and shiny gold tooth while saying "they call me a savage."

Famed boxing promoter Don King (Russell Hornsby) and Tyson's ex-wife Robin Givens (Laura Harrier) make appearances, and we even get a sneak peek at Tyson's shocking ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield in 1997.

The eight-episode series "explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life," according to Hulu, "from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again."

Mike is from creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, who already brought us a look at one controversial, embattled athlete with 2017's Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie (She'll executive produce Mike.)