The Kardashians: Is Kim Kardashian In Love With Pete Davidson? She Says...

Love might just be in the air for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, on the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. When asked by a producer if she was in love, Kim appeared flustered and then coyly responded, "I don't know if it's any of your business."
Her playful sidestep of the question came immediately after a scene in which Pete had a box of the chocolate-covered ice cream treat Dibs delivered to her private plane before Kim took her Sports Illustrated cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.
When the stewardess revealed that they were a gift from Pete, Kim shared her surprise over his extra sweet gesture.
"You have no idea, we went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dibs," she excitedly told pal Olivia Pierson, referencing her and Pete's date to see House of Gucci last December. "I'm obsessed with Dibs, but you could only get them at, like, gas stations these days."
As she enjoyed the snack—the only kind of treat she'd break her veganism for—Kim thoughtfully remarked, "I swear, it's, like, the cutest, littlest things."
However, a moment later, she began to have second thoughts on the surprise. "Is it sweet? Or is it, like, being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that," she joked. "Thanks, a--hole."
In a confessional, Kim explained that she and Pete had been "dating for a few months," adding, "We're doing really, really good."
According to Kim, Pete knew that it was only a matter of time before she fell for him. "Pete said, ‘I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew," she joked. "He was like, ‘Give it four months in and you're going to be obsessed.' And I was like, ‘Ok. We'll see.'"
Since then, the couple, who began dating in November shortly after Kim hosted SNL, have certainly become smitten with one another. The pair have been seen sporting matching hair colors, attending the Met Gala and spending time with her four kids (who she shares with ex Kanye West).
In the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained that she became interested in Pete after the two shared a kiss during an SNL sketch. "When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," she said at the time. "I was like 'Oh s--t, maybe I've been...maybe I just need to try something different.'"