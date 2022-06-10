Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

See Every Photo From Their Intimate Wedding
Exclusive

Why Dixie D'Amelio's Debut Album Release Is Only the Beginning of Her "Wild" Summer

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Dixie D’Amelio teased her upcoming concerts with Big Time Rush and explained why her new album is such a special project.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 10, 2022 8:29 PMTags
MusicConcertsInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesEntertainmentBackstage Pass
Watch: Dixie D'Amelio Is FREAKING OUT About Presenting at BBMAs 2022

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. 

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Summer break looks a little different when you're Dixie D'Amelio.

Instead of spending the hottest months of the year resting and relaxing, the 20-year-old "Wild" singer is hustling and making her music dreams come true with the release of her debut album. Titled a letter to me, the body of work features several songs co-written by the social media star herself.

"I feel like the idea of growing up and just figuring out life and having no idea what I'm doing is the main theme throughout the whole thing," Dixie exclusively shared with E! News. "I have a connection with every song."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

On June 9, Dixie headed to the House of Blues in Chicago for a special album release party. Loyal followers were able to hear new music before the album was officially released one day later.

 

Tylor Klipfel

When it comes to her favorite part of performing live, Dixie said she never gets tired of watching fans sing along to her personal hits.

"Seeing people's reactions is really fun," Dixie said. "I've done the Jingle Ball tour, but I've never done a show where people are just there for me."

As Dixie celebrates her debut album, she's looking forward to hitting the road with Big Time Rush as part of the Forever Tour. And while she's still finalizing details like her outfits and when her family will be in attendance, Dixie is grateful she didn't listen to the critics and stayed focused on her goals of creating authentic music.

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

2

Halsey Sued by Son's Fired Nanny, Singer Says Woman Was "Intoxicated"

3

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

"I think just knowing that I love doing this at the end of the day, no matter what opinion people have, this is just so important to me," she said. "I just want to keep going and have growth."

For more behind-the-scenes secrets behind a letter to me and her upcoming tour, keep reading. And find out when Dixie is coming to your neighborhood by visiting her website.

Tylor Klipfel
A New Chapter

On June 9, Dixie D'Amelio celebrated the release of her debut album a letter to me with a special concert at the House of Blues in Chicago. "It's been a crazy couple of months. I just can't believe it," she told E! News about the release. "I feel like it doesn't feel real, but I'm just excited to have it all out there."

Tylor Klipfel
Listen to Your Heart

Dixie warned fans that the 15 songs on the album aren't all autobiographical. "You definitely should not be dissecting everything," she said with a laugh. "There's some things I just love, like, the sound or the way it flows and it wasn't really that serious. I feel like that represents me and my personality and I just wanted to have fun with it."

Tylor Klipfel
New and Old Favorites

When teasing her new album, Dixie couldn't help but gush about one extra special song fans may already be listening to. "I feel like ‘Wild' was kind of just the beginning of the new transition to all the new music," she said. "But I'm excited for when people go deeper into the album."

Tylor Klipfel
Paying It Forward

Concertgoers attending Dixie's show at the House of Blues were able to donate to victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "Everything has just been so crazy recently and I just remembered when I was in middle school, I made buttons in my art class and sold them and raised money for the Sandy Hook shooting and it's devastating that things like this are still happening," she said. "I want to be able to do anything I can to help try to bring any peace to the families and victims." 

Tylor Klipfel
Family Support

When Dixie travels the country as part of Big Time Rush's Forever Tour this summer, the musician hopes her family will be supporting her at various shows. "Because everyone is all so busy, we're just going to wing it and see what happens," she said. "I know they want to go to as many things that they can. But there might be some where I just want to do it and just see how I can do it on my own." 

Tylor Klipfel
Dream Chaser

The singer shared a piece of advice about following your dreams, as hers become a reality this summer. "You never know what's going to happen," she said. "Every day is a new day and I feel like everything happens for a reason. You just need to put in the work. If you're working towards something you love, things will work out." 

Need more backstage access? Natasha Bedingfield is sharing secrets behind The Masked Singer tour. Plus, Madison Beer is giving fans a look inside her Life Support tour

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

2

Halsey Sued by Son's Fired Nanny, Singer Says Woman Was "Intoxicated"

3

See the First Photos of Britney Spears In Her Wedding Dress

4

Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts to Britney Spears’ Wedding

5

See Every Photo From Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Intimate Wedding