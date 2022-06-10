Why Dixie D'Amelio's Debut Album Release Is Only the Beginning of Her "Wild" Summer

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Is FREAKING OUT About Presenting at BBMAs 2022

Summer break looks a little different when you're Dixie D'Amelio.

Instead of spending the hottest months of the year resting and relaxing, the 20-year-old "Wild" singer is hustling and making her music dreams come true with the release of her debut album. Titled a letter to me, the body of work features several songs co-written by the social media star herself.

"I feel like the idea of growing up and just figuring out life and having no idea what I'm doing is the main theme throughout the whole thing," Dixie exclusively shared with E! News. "I have a connection with every song."