Why Dixie D'Amelio's Debut Album Release Is Only the Beginning of Her "Wild" Summer

Summer break looks a little different when you're Dixie D'Amelio.
Instead of spending the hottest months of the year resting and relaxing, the 20-year-old "Wild" singer is hustling and making her music dreams come true with the release of her debut album. Titled a letter to me, the body of work features several songs co-written by the social media star herself.
"I feel like the idea of growing up and just figuring out life and having no idea what I'm doing is the main theme throughout the whole thing," Dixie exclusively shared with E! News. "I have a connection with every song."
On June 9, Dixie headed to the House of Blues in Chicago for a special album release party. Loyal followers were able to hear new music before the album was officially released one day later.
When it comes to her favorite part of performing live, Dixie said she never gets tired of watching fans sing along to her personal hits.
"Seeing people's reactions is really fun," Dixie said. "I've done the Jingle Ball tour, but I've never done a show where people are just there for me."
As Dixie celebrates her debut album, she's looking forward to hitting the road with Big Time Rush as part of the Forever Tour. And while she's still finalizing details like her outfits and when her family will be in attendance, Dixie is grateful she didn't listen to the critics and stayed focused on her goals of creating authentic music.
"I think just knowing that I love doing this at the end of the day, no matter what opinion people have, this is just so important to me," she said. "I just want to keep going and have growth."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets behind a letter to me and her upcoming tour, keep reading. And find out when Dixie is coming to your neighborhood by visiting her website.
