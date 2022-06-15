Watch Now

Amber Heard Talks Exclusively to Today (Part 2)
Melissa McCarthy Reveals Which Gilmore Girls Star She Wants on God's Favorite Idiot

In an E! News exclusive interview, Gilmore Girls' Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale revealed who they would like to join the cast of their new show God's Favorite Idiot.

Watch: Gilmore Girls Alums Have Mini Reunion In God's Favorite Idiot

You're going to be craving a hot cup of coffee from Luke's Diner after this news!

Gilmore Girls alums Melissa McCarthy and Yanic Truesdale star alongside each other in Netflix's new series, God's Favorite Idiot. And while we're happy we got this mini Sookie and Michel on-screen reunion, we couldn't help but wonder which former cast member they'd like to see in a potential second season of the comedy.

So which Stars Hallow resident would they pick? None other than the Gilmore matriarch herself, Kelly Bishop.

"A cast member I'd like to come in season two," Yanic said in an E! News exclusive interview. "Kelly Bishop."

And Melissa agrees, "I would take Kelly Bishop or Lauren Graham any day of the week."

Let's get on this, Netflix!

Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, and Yanic shared what it was like reuniting with Melissa on-screen 13 years later.

"I've seen her career grow and become who she is," Yanic explained. "And I was very intrigued to work with her again with different characters and us being older and at different places in life."

20 Surprising Secrets About Gilmore Girls Revealed

God's Favorite Idiot follows Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone), a mid-level tech support employee, who begins glowing and realizes that God has bigger plans for him. A.K.A., it's up to him save mankind. No pressure though!

Yanic shared the moment when Melissa, along with husband and co-creator of the series Ben, asked him to join the project.

"I was so thrilled when they both sent me a video it was like few days before Christmas," the actor recalled. "They said, 'Would you like to play an angel and come and meet us in Australia?' And my first answer was ‘When?'"

He continued, sharing that the working on the series was "really really, really special and really fun."

Nothing makes us happier than a trip down Stars Hallow memory lane.

God's Favorite Idiot is available to stream on Netflix.

