The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season One Cast Reunites: Hear Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Family Update

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu are back together again. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of The Nightcap with Carlos King's upcoming RHOA reunion.

Let the peach party commence!

Several cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta's inaugural season are set to reunite for the first time in 14 years as part of a special episode of OWN's interactive talk series, The Nightcap with Carlos King. Together, Atlanta OGs Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu will rehash the drama from season one and reveal just how far they've come since then. 

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of what's to come, Carlos asks Kim how she and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, have been since her time on the show.

"Amazing. We've been married almost 11 years," Kim said. As if the group wasn't surprised by how fast the time has flown by, they were even more surprised to hear how big Kim's kids have grown.

"KJ [Kroy Biermann Jr.] will be 11 next week, Kash [Biermann] will be 10 and the twins [Kaia and Kane Biermann] are 8," she said. "I had KJ in '11, the Kash in '12 and the twins in '13."

Kroy is also the adopted father of Kim's older daughters Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 20.

"Are you kidding me?" Lisa exclaimed about how old Kim's kids are. "No, I'm not kidding you, girl," Kim responded. "And then we fixed that problem."

OWN

The problem? Having more kids. The couple has hopped off the baby train, as Kim revealed that Kroy got a vasectomy. She joked, "Honey, twins will make you."

After RHOA, Bravo fans got an inside look at the Biermann family's crazy day-to-day adventures on Kim's spin-off series Don't Be Tardy, which ran for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020.

The Nightcap with Carlos King's surprise Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Saturday, June 11, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

