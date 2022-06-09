The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season One Cast Reunites: Hear Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Family Update

Watch : RHOA Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says No More Kids!

Let the peach party commence!

Several cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta's inaugural season are set to reunite for the first time in 14 years as part of a special episode of OWN's interactive talk series, The Nightcap with Carlos King. Together, Atlanta OGs Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu will rehash the drama from season one and reveal just how far they've come since then.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of what's to come, Carlos asks Kim how she and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, have been since her time on the show.

"Amazing. We've been married almost 11 years," Kim said. As if the group wasn't surprised by how fast the time has flown by, they were even more surprised to hear how big Kim's kids have grown.

"KJ [Kroy Biermann Jr.] will be 11 next week, Kash [Biermann] will be 10 and the twins [Kaia and Kane Biermann] are 8," she said. "I had KJ in '11, the Kash in '12 and the twins in '13."