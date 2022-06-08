Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's Conviction

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley Found Guilty on Federal Charges

Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out after her estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.

Alongside a photo of herself with her 9-year-old son Jackson, who she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell, Lindsie wrote, "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

Asking fans to "pray for us during this difficult time," the 32-year-old went on to share that she has decided to take some time away from hosting her Coffee Convos and The Southern Tea podcasts and explained how she'll "be back when the time is right."

As she added in the June 8 Instagram Story, "Thank you for your continued love and support."

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were indicted in August 2019 after federal authorities accused them of conspiring to defraud several banks by allegedly providing falsified information while applying for millions of dollars in loans from as early as 2007 through approximately 2012. They were also accused of using proceeds obtained from loans for their personal benefit.