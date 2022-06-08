Amazon Air Conditioner Deals to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The summer weather is coming in hot, pun intended. As soon as we finished complaining about how cold winter was, we are sitting here sweating in our homes. If it's too hot for you to fall asleep quickly and comfortably, it may be time to invest in an air conditioner. You may be thinking "I don't have the budget for that," but luckily for you there are some great deals to shop at Amazon.
Save yourself from some heat-induced aggravation, and check out these must-shop Amazon air conditioner discounts before the prices go up or the products sell out.
Amazon Air Conditioner Discounts
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU, in White
This air conditioner maintains the preset room temperature, so you will feel comfortable at all times. It's easy to clean thanks to its washable filter. You can even ditch the extension cords since it has an extra long cord.
It has 8,200+ 5-star reviews, with one Amazon shopper sharing, "This air conditioner is WONDERFUL. I researched before I purchased it and it was always in the top 5. It cools our entire 2 bedroom apartment with ease and with energy saving and the remote sensor, it stops and restarts itself. It even tells you when to clean the filter."
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
The Midea Window AC unit is great to cool down small rooms. it has 7 temperature settings, 2-way air direction, and 2 speeds. This energy efficient machine is quiet and easy to use.
It has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer reviewing, "I am very impressed by its amazing quiet, great looking and easy installation. I have been looking for a window air conditioner for my medium sized studio for a while and I am glad I brought this one right before the summer comes and had it works out perfectly. My husband installed it by following the instructions, it's simple and quick. Since it's very hot yesterday, already above 90F, I turned it on. It cools down quickly, and for most important think, it is very quiet even though it's getting up to speed which is out of my expectation."
Etakot Portable Air Conditioners,1400ml Evaporative Air Cooler with Remote 3 Speeds
This is portable air conditioner is a budget-friendly option for sure. It has 3 speeds, LED lights, and it's great for a small room or even for a tent while you're camping.
An Amazon shopper raved,"This little AC is the perfect solution to keep my bedroom cool during the summer without the hassle of installing a big heavy window unit above a busy sidewalk. I only wish I'd gotten it 3 years ago!"
LG Mounted Wi-Fi 10,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner, Cools up to 450 Sq. Ft, Smartphone and Voice Control works ThinQ, Amazon Alexa and Hey Google, ENERGY STAR, 3 Cool & Fan Speeds, 115V, White
The coolest part about this air conditioner is that you can control it from anywhere using an app on your phone. If you're five minutes away from home, start up the air before you walk in. It's also compatible with Alexa and Hey Google. It comes with a remote too. It has multiple speeds, operates at a low sound level, and it can cool a room up to 450 sq. ft.
An Amazon shopper wrote, "Seriously underrated. This ac unit is a beast!!! Provides nice cold air, via 3 fan settings, regardless of outside temperature or humidity. I usually maintain the unit on ‘Energy Saver' mode and it keeps the room at a comfortable temperature while not running continuously. But if I really want to cool the room then I'll set it on ‘Cool' and the room will become a walk-in fridge in just a short time."
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter in Platinum and Black plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft
This is a portable air conditioner, dehumidifier, and fan all in one machine. This award-winning product has 6,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This thing is absurdly quiet, at least in comparison to the black and decker 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner it replaced. I can't even hardly ever tell it's running have to put my hand in front of it to feel if air is moving. Also aggressive cooling power. Very happy with my purchase."
Midea 10,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 450 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
You need this ultra-quiet, yet incredibly effective air conditioner in your life. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. According to the brand, its "U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration," which is why it's so quiet.
Midea claims that this product has 35% energy savings compared to traditional units. It's wifi-enabled, which means you can control it even when you're not home from your phone. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.
An Amazon shopper said, "I am very impressed. I've recently moved into a 100 year old house with no central air. The first summer here had record highs in the 90s, and I was absolutely miserable. I ended up ordering one of the "high-end" portable AC units (with the two hose unit). It worked well - but [damn] it was noisy. Started using it again this summer, but it was getting to rattlin' so bad my Alexa couldn't understand me two feet away from it.
So I ordered the Midea-U (12,000 BTU) unit a while back, and I just now got around to installing it - as it got up to 92 degrees today...... Installation was pretty easy... When I turned off the Portable AC and fired the M-U up, it was like night and day. So quiet. Seemed to be kicking out the cold air really well, and It cooled down my bedroom mind-boggingly faster than the portable unit."
