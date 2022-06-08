Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright's Red Carpet Debut Is Good as Hell

Watch : Lizzo Brings Body Inclusivity to New Dance Competition Show

Watch out for this couple.

On June 3, Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright made their red carpet debut while attending an event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on June 3.

At L.A.'s DGA Theater Complex, the "Rumors" singer slayed in a head-to-toe hot pink Valentino ensemble, which included a spaghetti strap fit-flare mini-dress, opera-length gloves, tights and platform heels, all in the same bright shade. She completed her look with a retro-inspired swept-up hairdo.

The comedian, meanwhile, wore a chic pinstripe suit coat, black turtleneck and a braided hairstyle.

Their walk on the carpet wasn't their only relationship milestone. That evening, they also went IG official, with Lizzo posting a series of snaps, including one of her gloved left hand resting on her boyfriend's hand. As she wrote, "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch #FYC."