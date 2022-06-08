Why Oscar Isaac Says Scenes From a Marriage Started to "F--k" With Him

Watch : How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic

Art imitates life, which can sometimes be a problem for actors like Oscar Isaac.

The actor admitted to peers Michael Keaton, Quincy Isaiah, Samuel L. Jackson and Brian Cox that he knew he needed to create more "boundaries" after starring in Scenes From a Marriage. As he explained in the Hollywood Reporter roundtable, "I have kids, and time is the most valuable commodity. And I think with Scenes From a Marriage, the scenes themselves, that was what was so harrowing about it, not so much the character."

Isaac, who shares kids Eugene and Mads with wife Elvira Lind, felt like he was living in the character's world "a little too much," explaining that it was surreal to act in a scene that he'd later create in his real life. "Like I'd be reading a bedtime story to the young actress that's a 5-year-old with a little bunny lamp and then go home, arrive just in time to sit in the bed with the same exact bunny lamp and read a story to my 5-year-old," he remembered. "And it just starts to f--k with your head."