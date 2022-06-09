Abercrombie & Fitch Summer Sale: Score $10 Tops, $13 Denim Shorts, $20 Jeans & More Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you have an upcoming wedding to attend, a tropical summer vacay planned, or a dad in your life to shop for since Father's Day is right around the corner, Abercrombie & Fitch has you covered. Starting today, they're holding a big summer sale where you can take 25% off dresses you'll want to wear all season long. Men's shirts are also on sale for 25% off right now, but the savings don't stop there.
Not only are dresses and men's tops on sale, everything else is an extra 20% off. And yes, that does include clearance styles! Since Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are a TikTok obsession, especially anything from their Curve Love line, you'll definitely want to snag a pair or two for your closet at a discounted price. Popular styles like the Curve Love High Rise Mom Jeans are on sale for just $32, which is really great considering they're typically around $100. We even found a pair of skinny jeans for as low as $20! No promo code is needed. All you have to do is add your items to bag and you'll see your discount at checkout.
As a huge plus, Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the best places to go last-minute shopping as they offer Same Day Delivery and Curbside/Pick Up in Store options. So, if you find yourself scrambling for a last-minute outfit or gift, Abercrombie & Fitch is an ideal place to shop.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
The Best Deals From Abercrombie & Fitch's Sale on Dresses, Jeans & More
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch jeans are truly obbsession-worthy, and you can't go wrong with the trendy low rise 90s baggy jean. It comes in several washes, but we're loving the light wash for summer. Shoppers rate this highly and one even said these were the most comfortable jeans they've ever tried on. Right now, it's on sale for $50.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Shorts
Just $13 for a pair of classic Abercrombie & Fitch shorts? Count us in! Shoppers say these shorts are comfy and easy to wear for long periods of time. Keep in mind, it is a little cheeky if you're on the taller side. Otherwise, many others say it's the perfect length.
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch's Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Mini Dress comes in six colors and patterns including this gorgeous white floral that's perfect for summer.
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt
Men's shirts, like this easy breezy linen-blend button-up, is on sale for 25% off. This particular style comes in seven options including stripes and solid colors. Reviewers who gave it a five out of five say it's the perfect summer shirt.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jeans
These classic high rise mom jeans feature a highly versatile wash and a raw-cut hem. They're originally $99, but they're on sale today for $32.
Abercrombie & Fitch Side Cutout Traveler Mini Dress
You'll want to wear this sporty traveler mini dress all season long. It's flirty, cute and comes in white, green and black with white trims. Right now it's on sale for $52.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Jean
We've got your go-to summer jeans right here. According to shoppers, these jeans fit like a glove. Once you try them on, you'll instantly fall in love. Best part is, it's on sale for $32.
Abercrombie & Fitch Tie-Strap Corset Midi Dress
Summer wedding, here we come! This lovely corset dress comes in four colors and patterns including this pretty light pink. It's originally $90, but you can get it today for $67.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Dad Jeans
Abercrombie's Curve Love jean line is definitely a must-shop if you want that extra bit of room in the hips and the legs. Their Curve Love Dad Jeans in particular are a popular style that shoppers just can't get enough of. They're on sale for just $32 right now, and you'll want to act fast.
Abercrombie & Fitch Next to Naked Triangle Bralette
Abercrombie & Fitch shoppers love the Next to Naked Triangle Bralette. They're part of their no-show Next to Naked line which is made with micro-fabric that's so soft, stretchy and comfy, you'll barely feel like you're wearing anything. It's originally $35, but it's on sale today for $19. There are three colors currently available.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean
If you adore your skinny jeans, consider checking out Abercrombie & Fitch's high rise skinny jeans in a classic medium wash. They're originally $99, but you can add it to your wardrobe for $32.
Abercrombie & Fitch Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Midi Dress
This off-shoulder dress is a true stunner, especially in that gorgeous turquoise. We can see this being a total hit at parties this summer. It's also a popular style that's selling out of sizes fast, so we'd add to bag ASAP.
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 7 Inch Dad Shorts
If you want a pair of shorts that are longer in length, be sure to check out their 7-inch dad shorts. They're on sale today for less than $50.
Curve Love High Rise 80s Mom Jean
Consider these the holy grail of jeans. As one shopper wrote, "I've been looking for a fun, cute, loose pair of jeans for so long and now I finally found them! These jeans are loose but still shapes me well at the waist and ankles. I love them!" You can own a pair today for $50.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Show your curves some love in these ultra high rise straight jeans that shoppers say have a nice vintage fit. It comes in seven washes and it's on sale for as low as $55.
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch's High Rise Dad Jeans are "very comfortable," according to one reviewer. They wrote, "I was looking for something that had a loose comfortable fit but still stayed on and didn't require a belt. This pair of jeans is just that! I'm a 27 waist and it is very comfortable, not too loose not too tight, just right! The asymmetric front is adorable, the [button fly] is also no big deal, they unbutton quite easy." Right now you can snag a pair for yourself for just $32.
Abercrombie & Fitch Long-Sleeve Cinched Front Cutout Top
This flirty floral top is perfect for a day or night out. It comes in two colors, and it's on sale for $10.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Low Rise Carpenter Jean
These trendy early 2000's-inspired jeans feature a perfectly baggy and relaxed fit that's comfortable to wear all day long. Best part is, they're originally $100 but at on sale now for $56. So good.
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts
These shorts are "hot," says one reviewer, and we couldn't agree more. It's also on sale for $17!
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean
These high rise skinny jeans are perfect for summer. They're originally $99, but are on sale for $20.
