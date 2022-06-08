Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Having More Kids This Year Amid Abby De La Rosa’s Pregnancy

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

"I was supposed to make it to the top of the year but, obviously, I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son," Nick explained. "And the thing is, because everybody saw I was so down, everybody was like, 'Let me just give him a little vagina. That's gonna cure it all.'"

He continued, "I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state."

All in all, Nick shared that he was celibate for around "a month and a half strong," adding, "I was trying to do it! I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

When asked if he would ever put an end to his current lifestyle, Nick shut down the idea. "I feel like I'mma live this lifestyle for the rest of my life and I'm very comfortable with it," he said. "I probably have better platonic friendships with women."

Nick shared that, more than anything, he likes "being by myself" than with others, adding, "I value being alone. I like my space."

The Drumline actor also revealed that he has very different relationship dynamics with each of the women in his life. "There's nothing the same. To me, it's a spiritual connection," he shared. "You're gonna be aligned and in tune with people at certain different levels."

"I'm at a point in my life, I don't want to have pointless sex. This needs to be something. We need to reach a certain level emotionally, spiritually," he said. "And that's probably why it ends up in children because I'm not interacting with anybody that I don't really have a true love and, like, I want to build something with."