Love Island, Survivor and More Reality TV Alum to Compete in The Challenge: USA

Love Island contestants competing against Survivor winners? Yeah, we're definitely going to be watching this one.

CBS revealed that 28 fan-favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island and The Amazing Race will go head-to-head in The Challenge: USA, premiering July 6 with T.J. Lavin as host.

And as per usual, CBS confirms contestants will be put to the challenge "in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced."

Here's what else the network had to tease: "Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents."

In the past, competitors made alliances to increase their chances of staying in the game, but the algorithm will randomly pair them together, making it all the more difficult to know who to trust.