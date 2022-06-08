Love Island, Survivor and More Reality TV Alum to Compete in The Challenge: USA

T.J. Lavin will host The Challenge: USA, in which reality stars from Love Island, Survivor, Amazing Race and Big Brother are competing.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 08, 2022 6:06 PMTags
TVReality TVSurvivorThe Amazing RaceBig BrotherCelebritiesThe Challenge
Watch: The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

Love Island contestants competing against Survivor winners? Yeah, we're definitely going to be watching this one.

CBS revealed that 28 fan-favorites from Survivor, Big BrotherLove Island and The Amazing Race will go head-to-head in The Challenge: USA, premiering July 6 with T.J. Lavin as host. 

And as per usual, CBS confirms contestants will be put to the challenge "in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced."

Here's what else the network had to tease: "Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents."

In the past, competitors made alliances to increase their chances of staying in the game, but the algorithm will randomly pair them together, making it all the more difficult to know who to trust.

photos
Check Out the Cast Of The Challenge: All Stars Season 3, Then & Now

The player who makes it to the end of the game will take home $500,000 and has the opportunity to compete in The Challenge: Global Championship (that's just a working title), set to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

So who's ready to get down and dirty in The Challenge: USA? Meet the cast here.

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Angela Rummans

Big Brother 20

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Azah Awasum

Big Brother 23

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Ben Driebergen

Survivor 35 (winner), 40

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Cashay Proudfoot

Love Island 3

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Cashel Barnett

Love Island 1

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Cayla Platt

The Amazing Race 33

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Cely Vazquez

Love Island 2

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr.

Love Island 3

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Danny McCray

Survivor 41

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
David Alexander

Big Brother 21, 22

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Derek Xiao

Big Brother 23 

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Desi Williams

Survivor 35

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Domenick Abbate

Survivor 36

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Enzo Palumbo

Big Brother 12, 22

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
James Wallington

The Amazing Race 32 (winner)

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Javonny Vega

Love Island 3

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Justine Ndiba

Love Island 2 (winner)

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Alyssa Lopez

Big Brother 23

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Kyland Young

Big Brother 23

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Kyra Green

Love Island 1

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Leo Temory

The Amazing Race 23, 24, 31

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Sarah Lacina

Survivor 28, 34 (winner), 40

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Shan Smith

Survivor 41

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Shannon St. Clair

Love Island 3

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Tasha Fox

Survivor 28, 31

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Tiffany Mitchell

Big Brother 23

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Tyson Apostol

Survivor 18, 20, 27 (winner), 40

Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount
Xavier Prather

Big Brother 23 (winner)

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Says He's Having More Kids Amid Abby De La Rosa Pregnancy

2

Lori Harvey’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

3

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Says He's Having More Kids Amid Abby De La Rosa Pregnancy

2

Lori Harvey’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

3

Love Is Blind’s Deepti Has Fierce Response to Nose Job Comments

4

Son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner Dead at 27

5

Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion