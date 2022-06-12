Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Serayah McNeill

The Empire star is celebrating her gains.

For her role in BET's upcoming stripper drama Kingdom Business, McNeill went on an intense weight training regime and high-calorie diet, telling Page Six she had always wanted to have curves.

"I would say that my frame is finally starting to fill out," the 26-year-old said. "Being small, I've always wanted to gain weight but I'm really cool with where I am."

To achieve her goal, McNeill upped her caloric intake, "keeping up carbs and protein, eating a full meal and then drinking a full protein shake. It's probably the hardest thing to do" she explained. "You are so full all the time and with being that full comes being tired. So it's...this push and pull to get up, even to go to the gym after you've eaten and drank a full protein shake."

But the process was worth it, with McNeill saying, "I was feeling the results."