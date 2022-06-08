Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Reveals This MCU Actress Is Her Mentor

Watch : Brie Larson Turned Down "Captain Marvel" Role Multiple Times

Captain Marvel to the rescue!

On June 8, Ms. Marvel finally arrived on our small screens and introduced Iman Vellani, who stars as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teen hero. And while Vellani is new to the Marvel Universe, she has a mentor by her side to help her adjust. The mentor, you ask? None other than Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson.

"Brie actually reached out to me like a week after I got the part," Iman said in an interview with E! News' Twitter series, While You Were Streaming. "We just talked on video chat for hours, sharing stories. I was listening to her give me really great advice on how to take care of yourself because you can get lost in this world and everything can get super overwhelming and it's a lot of emotions and new experiences"

She continued, "Just hearing someone who's as established and successful as Brie have the same problems that I'm having was just really comforting."