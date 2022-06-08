The Bachelorette: Meet the Season 19 Contestants Vying for Gabby and Rachel’s Hearts

Watch : The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

Everything is coming up roses—twice over.



In a Bachelorette first for the franchise, for season 19, we have not one but two lucky ladies on the hunt to find love this year: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. And if their names look a little familiar for Bachelor Nation fans, it's because the pair formed a tight bond while they competed for Clayton Echard's heart in season 26 of The Bachelor.



When it was announced that the two would embark on their own journeys of handing out roses during The Bachelor finale back in March, both Gabby and Rachel couldn't help but gush over experiencing finding love together.



"This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you," Rachel said to Gabby. "We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together." As for Gabby, it's clear she felt the same way, adding that "having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for."

Watch it all go down when the 16th season of The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC.