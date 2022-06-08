The Bachelorette: Meet the Season 19 Contestants Vying for Gabby and Rachel’s Hearts

Ahead of the season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette this July, we're taking a look at the 32 contestants ready for a chance at love with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. See the photos.

Everything is coming up roses—twice over.
 
In a Bachelorette first for the franchise, for season 19, we have not one but two lucky ladies on the hunt to find love this year: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. And if their names look a little familiar for Bachelor Nation fans, it's because the pair formed a tight bond while they competed for Clayton Echard's heart in season 26 of The Bachelor.
 
When it was announced that the two would embark on their own journeys of handing out roses during The Bachelor finale back in March, both Gabby and Rachel couldn't help but gush over experiencing finding love together.
 
"This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you," Rachel said to Gabby. "We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together." As for Gabby, it's clear she felt the same way, adding that "having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for."

Watch it all go down when the 16th season of The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC.

But until then, take a look at the contestants below:

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Alec, 27

Alec is a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Aven, 28

Aven is a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Brandan, 23

Brandan is a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Chris, 30

Chris is a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Colin, 36

Colin is a sales director from Chicago, Ill.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Erich, 29

Erich is a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ethan, 27

Ethan is an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Hayden, 29

Hayden is a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.

Jacob, 27

Jacob is a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
James, 25

James is a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jason, 30

Jason is an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joey, 24

Joey (along with his twin brother Justin) hails from Brookfield, Conn.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
John, 26

John is an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Johnny, 25

Johnny is a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jordan H., 35

Jordan H. is a software developer from Tampa, Fla.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jordan V., 27

Jordan V. is a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Justin B., 32

Justin B. is a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.

ABC
Justin Y., 24

Justin Y. (along with his twin brother Joey) hails from Brookfield, Conn.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kirk, 29

Kirk is a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Logan, 26

Logan is a videographer from San Diego, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Mario, 31

Mario is a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Matt, 25

Matt is a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Michael, 32

Michael is a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nate, 33

Nate is an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Quincey, 25

Quincey is a life coach from Miami, Fla.

Roby, 33

Roby is a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ryan, 36

Ryan is an investment director from Boston, Mass.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Spencer, 27

Spencer is an army officer from Chicago, Ill.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Termayne, 28

Termayne is a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Tino, 28

Tino is a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.

