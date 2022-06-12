Scott Eastwood's Golf Essentials are Game-Winning Father's Day Gifts for Dad

We interviewed Scott Eastwood because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Scott is a paid spokesperson for Meiomi Wines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for Scott Eastwood? Maybe you should check the golf course.
When he's not filming blockbuster movies, the 36-year-old can likely be found near the green working on his swing and enjoying the sweet taste of Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA tour.
But when asked to share his golfing essentials, Scott's picks got us thinking that his favorite things would also double as great Father's Day gifts.
"The only thing that will ease the trouble you may have caused your father is to let him play golf with his buddies," Scott joked with E! News. "And let him enjoy a nice glass of Meiomi wine in peace—preferably the Pinot Noir. Super flavorful, PGA approved and great for dads who golf." Keep reading to see even more game-winning picks.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
"You gotta have the tunes playing on the greens," Scott told E! News. "I like this portable one from Bose."
Callaway Golf Balls
Before he hits the golf course, Scott makes sure he has the best of the best. "You always totta have extra Calloway golf balls on hand," he said.
Meiomi Rosé 2021
"I definitely like to bring some cold beverages for a game," Scott said. "I'm a rosé guy, especially for summer days. I like Meiomi's Rosé and enjoyed a glass (or maybe a few) while playing in the Pro Am at Pebble Beach."
Supergoop! Play Antioxidant Body Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 30
"For those hot days in the sun, I make sure to use sunscreen," Scott said. "Supergoop is my favorite."
Greyson Den Of Thieves Polo Shirt
"My favorite golf gear these days is Greyson," Scott said. "I love their jackets and pants too."
Callaway Golf Men's Drivers
"One of my highlights this year was getting to play with PGA golfer Matt Wolff at the Meiomi Sip and Swing simulator," Scott said. "We compared clubs for a while, and he inspired me to get a new Callaway driver. 10/10 recommend."
