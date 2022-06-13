Alessandra Ambrosio Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Alessandra Ambrosio because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Alessandra is a paid spokesperson for Nespresso. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Alessandra Ambrosio is starting her days with a cup of sunshine.

Just in time for vacation season, the supermodel is partnering with Nespresso for an exciting summer inspired by her homeland of Brazil. In fact, Brazilian vibes are encapsulated in the new limited edition Liminha, which will transport you to the beaches of Rio with one sip.

"I'm so excited to be a part of such an uplifting campaign and to work with Nespresso to bring to life these delicious recipes, summery accessories and quality coffee," she told E! News. "And the Liminha Over Ice really is Brazilian summer in a cup!"

You'll likely find many items from the summer 2022 collection in Alessandra's kitchen. After all, it's one of her favorite places to spend time with family and friends.