Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Reacts to Photo of His Bare Butt

Watch : Cole Sprouse's "Embarrassing" B-Day Gift to Donatella Versace

This Instagram post will definitely make you crack a smile.

Cole Sprouse shared a selfie to his Instagram on June 7 that gave fans a good look at his face—and his bare butt. The Riverdale actor captioned the picture with the message, "Good morning to my publicity team."

Naturally, the photoshopped snap—which was seemingly enhanced to give Cole a rounder tush—sent the internet into a frenzy, and followers of the actor did not hold back when it came to making Cole the butt of all jokes.

Cole's girlfriend, Ari Fournier, gave her honest thoughts in the comment section by writing, "how long until this gets taken down." Meanwhile, Cole's Moonshot co-star Mason Gooding also chimed in, writing, "Hate to see you go, love to watch u leave."

And the cheeky comments did not stop there. One user dubbed the photo, "Cole and the giant peach."

His Moonshot co-star Lana Condor gave a simple yet strong response to Cole's post by writing, "No."