Kanye West and Chaney Jones Break Up After Nearly 5 Months Together

Watch : Pete Davidson Cracks JOKES About Kanye West

The flame between Kanye West and Chaney Jones has faded.

A source close to Ye, 44, tells E! News that the rapper has called it quits with the 24-year-old model, noting that the pair split "a few weeks ago."

"Kanye is currently single. He ended it with her," the insider shares. "Kanye's been really busy with work. He had a lot of fun with her but is focused on other things right now."

News of the breakup comes nearly five months after the duo were first linked together. In late February, just shortly after Ye had ended his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, the two sparked romance rumors when they were seen shopping in Miami's Mal Harbour. Ye later re-shared a paparazzi photo from the outing on his Instagram, seemingly confirming that the two were an item.

At the time, a separate source told E! News that Ye was "having fun" with Chaney and that he "likes her company," though the Donda 2 artist "would drop anything" for a second chance with his ex Kim Kardashian, who has been in a relationship with Pete Davidson since late last year.