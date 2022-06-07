Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Why She’s Trying to Prioritize Her Own "Needs"

Emma Heming Willis is emphasizing the importance of caring for yourself while caring for others.
In an Instagram Story shared on June 7, Emma reposted her own quote shared by The Women's Alzheimer's Movement's Instagram account. The message read, "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself."
Emma, who is married to Bruce Willis, first gave these wise words during her May 19 interview with The Bump. And now, she's sharing a few more thoughts about her mantra.
"When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins," Emma said on Tuesday. "I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."
The model—who shares daughters Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with the actor—has been open about the struggles that come with being a caregiver after Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, aphasia is a language disorder that can impact one's ability to understand, speak, read or write.
Last month, Emma explained that looking after everyone in her household "had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health."
"I put my family's needs above my own," she told The Bump, "which I found does not make me any kind of hero."
But Emma has recentered her approach: The 43-year-old explained that staying active is an outlet for her to "disconnect."
She shared, "I don't mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise."
Back in March, Emma, Mabel and Evelyn joined Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and Bruce and Demi's daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis in giving a joint statement to discuss Bruce's diagnosis with fans.
They wrote at the time, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
The family shared that due to Bruce's diagnosis, he was stepping away from his acting career.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," they wrote. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."