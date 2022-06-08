Penn Badgley Teases You Season 4's Genre Shift: Everything We Know

Joe Goldberg is headed across the pond for season four—but there's a twist.
Penn Badgley, who plays Joe on Netflix's seductive drama, confirmed that the show's escapades are moving to Europe, but not to Paris like the end of season three suggested. Instead, the action will take place in London—and there's a very simple explanation.
"To be real," Penn told Entertainment Tonight, "it's cheaper."
The European setting won't be the only noticeable change, however. "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format," Penn said. "We're using a different format. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."
Okay, you have our attention.
Penn confirmed that Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), whom Joe was last seen stalking in a café at the end of season three, would return in season four—but that's not all, as Penn revealed "there's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]."
We hope so, because you just did!
Theoretically, the change in continent could spark a change in Joe—but Penn isn't so optimistic.
"The problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change," the actor said. "He is always trying—failing trying."
As for what else to expect from season four, we already know that Lukas Gage has been cast as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate," according to Netflix.
Perhaps Joe as finally met his match.
As for those rumors that You superfan Cardi B might make an appearance on season four? Well, Penn says "they were trying to make something happen," but it didn't work out.
What's the opposite of "Okurrr?"
For more details on what to expect from the upcoming season four of You, keep scrolling.