The Boys' Jack Quaid Reacts to His Nude Scenes and Surprising Season 3 Superpowers

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

(Warning: the below features spoilers for The Boys season three.)

The Boys just got a supersized trick up their sleeve.

In the June 10 episode of the Prime Video superhero series, Hughie (Jack Quaid) followed the lead of Billy (Karl Urban) by taking the untested temporary Compound V. Like Billy earlier this season, Hughie found himself with temporary powers, including the ability to teleport and super strength. This moment wasn't just exciting for viewers at home, as Jack exclusively revealed to E! News that he was "so excited" by this new on-screen ability.

"The kid in me was just so excited to be in something where I got to be a superhero," he shared. "[X-Men comic book character] Nightcrawler has always been one of my favorite superheroes. And so, the fact that I got to teleport was amazing."

However, unlike Hughie, we're not sure Nightcrawler found himself naked every time he teleported. "Didn't come without a cost," he quipped to E! "[Hughie] had to be naked, and so did I."

While Jack thought it "was such a cool thing" to get, albeit brief, powers this season, he ultimately liked what this development did for the bigger story. "He's been such a moral upright person, but what Compounded V does to him is make him feel that power," he said. "And he realizes that he likes it."