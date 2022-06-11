The Boys' Jack Quaid Reacts to His Nude Scenes and Surprising Season 3 Superpowers

(Warning: the below features spoilers for The Boys season three.)
The Boys just got a supersized trick up their sleeve.
In the June 10 episode of the Prime Video superhero series, Hughie (Jack Quaid) followed the lead of Billy (Karl Urban) by taking the untested temporary Compound V. Like Billy earlier this season, Hughie found himself with temporary powers, including the ability to teleport and super strength. This moment wasn't just exciting for viewers at home, as Jack exclusively revealed to E! News that he was "so excited" by this new on-screen ability.
"The kid in me was just so excited to be in something where I got to be a superhero," he shared. "[X-Men comic book character] Nightcrawler has always been one of my favorite superheroes. And so, the fact that I got to teleport was amazing."
However, unlike Hughie, we're not sure Nightcrawler found himself naked every time he teleported. "Didn't come without a cost," he quipped to E! "[Hughie] had to be naked, and so did I."
While Jack thought it "was such a cool thing" to get, albeit brief, powers this season, he ultimately liked what this development did for the bigger story. "He's been such a moral upright person, but what Compounded V does to him is make him feel that power," he said. "And he realizes that he likes it."
And, from what Jack shared, this isn't the last we've seen of Hughie on the drug. "It's very addictive," he warned about what's to come for his character. "And it brings out a bit of his budding toxic masculinity."
Karl, who joined Jack for the E! News interview, revealed that he also "really enjoyed" playing around with superpowers this season. On why his supe-hating character would willingly give himself powers, Karl explained, "His sense of frustration was so palpable that he was willing to cross the line and become the very thing that he despises the most."
Yet, Karl notes that Billy is well aware that there will "be a cost to it."
"It was just really fun to play all of those scenes that really dealt with those ramifications," he teased.
For the record, episode four ended with Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) quitting, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) losing the ability to heal herself and the deadly Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) escaping into Russia. So, we can only imagine what's to come next.
New episodes of The Boys arrive Fridays on Prime Video.