Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp's TikTok Debut After Trial

Watch : See Johnny Depp's FIRST TikTok Video After Joining the Platform

Johnny Depp's online behavior is not impressing Amber Heard.

After winning his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took to social media to create a TikTok account.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he shared in his first post on June 7. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together."

Now, a spokesperson for Heard has shared her thoughts on Depp's desires to "move forward" beyond the trial.

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," a spokesperson for Heard tells E! News. "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is...be afraid to stand up and speak out."

On June 1, a Virginia jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp after he filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, Heard described herself as "public figure representing domestic abuse."