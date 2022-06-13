Morgan Stewart Shares a Special Announcement on E! News' Daily Pop

Morgan Stewart is making her highly-anticipated return to Nightly Pop, but saying goodbyE! to Daily Pop.
Back from maternity leave, the longtime host reunited with her fellow E! personalities Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on June 13's show, bringing with her some bittersweet news: "Today is unfortunately going to be my last official day on Daily Pop."
"It was a very hard decision," Morgan continued. "But this time I was pregnant for so long, I want to enjoy the mornings with my babies while they're still babies."
Morgan and her husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Grey Oliver McGraw, on Feb. 17, 2022—almost a year to the day since his big sister, 15-month-old Row Renggli McGraw, was born in 2021.
"I just feel like this time is so short, and I just want to be there to say good morning to my babies," Morgan added before giving a special shout out to Daily Pop's fans. "I've gotten all of your messages and I so appreciate it. I definitely am gonna miss the show. I'm gonna miss you guys. I'm very upset about it. I'm gonna miss the staff and everybody. It's been what, five years?"
Thankfully for fans, Morgan's not leaving E! entirely. In addition to "popping in" to Daily Pop every once in a while, Morgan is going to remain on Nightly Pop. She'll resume her hosting duties beginning Monday, June 13.
Meanwhile, Morgan admitted she's still adjusting to being a mom of two. "It has been, honestly, unbelievable," she said, gushing over Row and Grey. "I just still cannot believe I wake up and there's two human beings, one that looks like me and one that does not look like me at all."
While on Daily Pop, she also explained the meaning behind her son's name. "With Row, I knew her name right away. With Grey, it really was a long time," Morgan said. "I brought it up to Jordan in the beginning, and he was like, 'I don't like that name.' And then we came around to it more and more, and Oliver is my older brother's name. So, Grey Oliver McGraw."
Hear more from Morgan in the above clip and on E! News' Nightly Pop, airing Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m.