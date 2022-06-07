Find Out the Euphoria Episode That Made Andrew Garfield Concerned for Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya Celebrates BF Tom Holland's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

The second season of Euphoria was even too much for Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield gushed over Zendaya's performance on season two of the HBO drama—while expressing legitimate concern for her well-being.

"I think it was episode five. It's one of the most relentless episodes of television I've ever seen," Andrew told Zendaya for Variety's Actors on Actors series. "I'm starting to get to know you better, but to have access to that kind of awfulness and the damage and pain, and to make it so human. I was like, 'Are you OK?' How did you make sure you were OK while you were doing that?"

The episode featured Zendaya's character Rue being confronted by her mother Leslie (Nika King), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike) after finding out she had relapsed. After Leslie attempts to take Rue to rehab, she jumps out of the car and escapes, and Rue later begins to feel the effects of withdrawal while on her own.

After another attempted intervention, Rue is caught burglarizing a house and manages to evade police, eventually finding her way back home.

Andrew praised Zendaya's performance, calling it "one of the most remarkable things I've seen an actor do in recent memory."