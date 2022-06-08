Slay in Crochet This Summer Like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've noticed crochet styles worn by it girls everywhere where you live or on Instagram, you've come to the right place. We're so inspired by crochet styles worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Suki Waterhouse that we created a crochet shopping guide for you just in time for summer.
Crochet is the perfect trend for warmer weather this season, as it will keep you cool, both temperature-wise and style-wise. Whether you're rocking chic neutrals or fun bright colors, this is the perfect trend to wear on a night out on vacation or as your beach coverup. Trust us, you'll be the chicest one on the beach or on your trip.
There are so many ways to wear this material, whether it's a sophisticated dress, a trendy mini skirt, a fun crop top, or adorable accessories. The best news? These styles start at just $8. Scroll below for 16 ways to rock the crochet trend.
Meihuida Women Y2k Sweater Argyle Sweater Pullover Long Sleeve Flower Button Knitted Cropped Cardigan Sweaters
Live out your Y2K dreams in this colorful crochet top that's perfect for summer.
Sndys Shona Maxi Dress
This neutral dress is so chic and perfect for your next vacation.
Halter Neck Crop Cami Top Knitted Printed Tank Tops Tee Y2k Sleeveless Strappy Summer Shirts Streetwear
We found your go-to statement top this summer, and it's only $8 at Amazon.
High Tide Crochet Cover-Up
Throw this over your bikini and you'll be the most fashionable person on the beach.
Superdown Elektra Crochet Pant
We love a fun pant moment as a bathing suit coverup for summer.
Women's Color Block Y2K Knit 2 Piece Outfits Crochet Knitted Hollow Out Long Sleeve Button Up Shirts and Shorts Set Sweatsuit
This set is only $16 and it comes in 16 colors and patterns.
More to Come Angelina Midi Skirt
This midi skirt is so chic and the perfect way to rock the crochet trend.
Crochet Mushroom Keychain
How adorable is this mushroom keychain? It's yours for only $12.
Women Y2K Button Shirts 2 pcs Sets Button Up Plaid Long Shirts High Waist Short Pants Sets Summer Outfits Streetwear
Green is the color of the summer, and you can rock this two-piece crochet set for just $12.
Sndys Nile Knit Mini Skirt
We love a mini skirt, especially when it's crochet.
More to Come Elise Crochet Halter Top
Amuse Society Bayview Shorts
These shorts are so cute and they're on sale, so it's the best of both worlds.
Jenny Straw Small Tote Bag
We're adding one of each of these three colors to cart, especially since they're on sale.
MARVES new york Mulberry Lace Crochet Bucket Hat
Another way to rock the crochet trend? An adorable bucket hat. This one comes in two chic colors.
BDG Bowen Crochet Hoodie Sweatshirt
Here's a subtle way to rock the trend. This sweatshirt will keep you warm for summer nights sitting on the beach or by the fire.
Straw Hat
You'll look like a chic coastal grandmother in this bucket hat.