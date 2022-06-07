Kelly Clarkson Shares What “Really Helped” Her Through Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is getting by with a little help from her friends.
On the June 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old host sat down with Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire of The Chicks and opened about how she found the "strength" to get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"Female friendships," Kelly shared with the country band, whose members have all gone through their own divorces. "I think that's what really helped me"
The "Since U Been Gone" singer added that "music can be also therapeutic" for her.
Kelly—who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6 with Brandon—first filed paperwork to dissolve her marriage to the 45-year-old talent manager in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, the American Idol alum had been married to Brandon for over six years, with a source telling E! News that the split "came out of nowhere."
"There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids," Kelly said as she reflected on the split six month later. "That's the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women, especially we're trained...to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."
The former couple finally finalized their divorce in March 2022, following several legal battles between the exes.
As for potentially walking down the aisle once again? Kelly previously has shared that she "can't imagine" ever getting remarried.
"I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through a divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again," Kelly revealed on her talk show last. "You actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."