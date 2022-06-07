Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin Reacts to Being Called "Desperate" After Proposing to Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin isn't afraid to write her own love story.
Last month, the Bachelorette alum announced her engagement to Thomas Jacobs, revealing that she was actually the one who proposed as "the ultimate plot twist." And while many Bachelor Nation stars were thrilled for Becca taking matters into her own hands, the 32-year-old recently shared that she's also received her fair share of criticism for the unconventional move.
"We've received so much love from people, but I've also seen comments where people are like, 'She's desperate,'" Becca said on the June 7 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he's desperate. It doesn't make sense to me. The logic's not there."
Becca went on to explain that she decided to be the one to pop the question because she knew "what works" in her relationship with Thomas, who she met on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. "I knew that he would be so appreciative and supportive of it," she said. "He would never be offended if the female proposed to the man. So, it's like, why should that matter who does it?"
She added, "F--k the gender norms!"
Thomas, 29, also defended the untraditional proposal during his guest appearance on the podcast, saying that he felt "very fortunate to have been able to experience that."
"I'm even more fortunate that it's with [Becca]," he added. "And I'm just excited for this life, you know?"
The couple got engaged during what Thomas initially thought was a photo shoot for Becca's sparkling wine line, Bourdon. In what he previously called the "ultimate UNO reverse card / power move," Becca proposed and the gig turned into an engagement shoot.
On May 29, Becca shared pictures from the surprise proposal, writing on her Instagram, "I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back."
Meanwhile, Thomas wrote in a message to his wife-to-be on his own page, "You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops."
Previously, Becca was engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after vying for his heart on the 22nd season of The Bachelor in 2018. After Arie broke off their engagement to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham that same year, Becca was named the titular Bachelorette for the ABC dating show's 14th season, during which she got engaged to suitor Garrett Yrigoyen. She broke things off with Garrett in 2020 after two years together.