RHONY's Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Could Be Returning to Reality TV in a Big Way

They're back! The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are reportedly getting their own TV show. Get all the details below!

Two Real Housewives of New York City stars are saying goodbye to the Big Apple.

A temporary goodbye, that is. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are reportedly getting their own show, and per Page Six, it's slated to be modeled after The Simple Life, the early-aughts series made famous by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. For those who missed the cultural phenomenon, on the Simple Life, the former BFFs traversed rural America, stopping in several small towns to live with a host family and take on house chores and odd jobs. 

There's no telling how similar Luann and Sonja's show will be—no official network announcement has been made—but one thing's for sure: As long as the two Bravo stars are their usual wild and hilarious selves, the series is bound to be a hit. 

Fans could also be seeing Luann and Sonja on Bravo's highly-anticipated Real Housewives of New York legacy show. No casting decisions have been announced, but the longtime Housewives are an obvious choice for the show, which Bravo announced plans for earlier this year. The network is also rebooting and recasting the tentpole RHONY series, with the hopes of recruiting a new and diverse cast for season 14. 

"We're at a crossroads for RHONY," Andy Cohen told Variety at the time of the announcement. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."

He continued, "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

As for Luann and Sonja's new show, it's unclear where within the NBCUniversal portfolio it will air.

While we await additional details, read on to find out the fate of other top TV shows.

