RHONY's Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Could Be Returning to Reality TV in a Big Way

Two Real Housewives of New York City stars are saying goodbye to the Big Apple.

A temporary goodbye, that is. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are reportedly getting their own show, and per Page Six, it's slated to be modeled after The Simple Life, the early-aughts series made famous by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. For those who missed the cultural phenomenon, on the Simple Life, the former BFFs traversed rural America, stopping in several small towns to live with a host family and take on house chores and odd jobs.

There's no telling how similar Luann and Sonja's show will be—no official network announcement has been made—but one thing's for sure: As long as the two Bravo stars are their usual wild and hilarious selves, the series is bound to be a hit.

Fans could also be seeing Luann and Sonja on Bravo's highly-anticipated Real Housewives of New York legacy show. No casting decisions have been announced, but the longtime Housewives are an obvious choice for the show, which Bravo announced plans for earlier this year. The network is also rebooting and recasting the tentpole RHONY series, with the hopes of recruiting a new and diverse cast for season 14.