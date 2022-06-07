Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Reveals the Real Reason He Didn’t Cast Harry Styles

Watch : Austin Butler on Playing Elvis: "Truly the Privilege of a Lifetime"

Harry Styles is too iconic for his own good.

During a June 6 appearance on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann shared why he did not cast the former One Direction singer as Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic over Austin Butler.

"First of all, Harry is really a talented actor," Baz said. "The real issue with Harry is, he's Harry Styles. He's already an icon. So you know, I think Harry and I came to a place genuinely…I mean he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore, he's such a great spirit. I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles."

The filmmaker admitted that he didn't choose Austin for the film—which hits theaters June 24—but said the Zoey 101 alum was rather "drawn to the role."

"He was almost born to play it," Baz continued. "We can talk about it now. You know, he loses his mom at the same age that Elvis did. He sends a video to me with this thing, it just happened like two years non-stop of living and breathing as Elvis. He's now going a through sort of like deprogramming thing because it's been a long time since he's known who he was."