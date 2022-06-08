Sal Vulcano Reveals Who He Would Want as the 4th Impractical Joker

Warning: the following interview contains scenes of graphic stupidity.
Season 10 of Impractical Jokers is heading back to our small screens on June 16 with returning jokers Sal Vulcano, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray, along with an impressive lineup of guest stars. And while this star-studded season includes the likings of Brooke Shields and Jillian Bell, in an E! News exclusive interview, Sal revealed the one celeb he'd love to take the spot as the fourth joker.
The jokester he has in mind? None other than comedian Jack Black.
"The person I'm actually putting out into to the universe that I want to get on is Jack Black" Sal said. "That was like one of my first thoughts when we were thinking about this whole thing."
He added, "He's like a hero of mine. I think he's so versatile. He's so funny. I just feel like he'd be a really, really, really good fit."
You heard the man, Jack. It's your move!
While we wait for the School of Rock star's answer, we have plenty to look forward to this season—which will be the first season following original joker Joe Gatto's exit from the series earlier this year.
"This will be a season like no other season," Sal shared. "What we're doing now is we're having on celebrity guests that we're throwing into our world."
"We didn't just book people, like for a name or just to promote anything," he continued. "They're all friends of ours that were organic, who we have relationships with, and we had ideas specifically for them."
And with episodes filled with newcomers, we may just be in for more laughs than ever before.
"You don't know how it's gonna work when you introduce someone into what we do," Sal, who's currently on a 60-city stand-up comedy tour, explained, "but I can tell you because of that dynamic, it reached different and new heights as far as what we were able to do and how much we laughed again."
He continued, "To see someone new in these scenarios, like that energy, you can't recreate it—to see it through their eyes, to put someone through the wringer and someone that you guys know, like, it's another public person."
From the sound of it, this season will be so good it'll have you yelling "Larry!"
Tune-in to season 10 of Impractical Jokers when it premieres June 16 on TruTV.